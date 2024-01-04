Ohio governor pushing for legal marijuana sales to start, urges action from lawmakers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants legal marijuana sales to began as soon as possible. He’s concerned about the black market and wants the legislature to take action.

He tells 13 Action News that his stance might be a strange thing to hear from someone who is opposed to recreational marijuana, but says he respects the will of the voters who legalized it in November.

It’s been legal to possess, use and grow for about a month now, but you can’t buy it yet. The governor says as the law is currently written, legal sales might not begin until November or December as the state comes up with rules for retailers. He says he’s worried that gives the black market time to get out in front of sales.

He proposed allowing legal sales to begin right away at medical dispensaries. The Senate passed a bill that allows that to happen, but the House hasn’t been in a rush to adopt new rules for marijuana. DeWine says he wants representatives to come back as soon as they can and allow legal sales to begin.

“We worry about what’s in the product, whether pesticides are in there, whether or not you know how high the dosage are actually is -- THC in there,” said DeWine. “All these things are unknown when you go into one of these black market places.”

It’s still unclear when the House might act to pass new marijuana laws but several members made clear at the end of last year that they’re not in a rush.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.