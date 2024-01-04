“One to Watch” next Tuesday & Wednesday (Jan. 9-10)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a storm system that could have major impacts early next week.

What’s likely? A lot of moisture, strong winds, and at least some wintry precipitation.

What’s uncertain? The track of the low-pressure system. That will determine how much rain, snow, or ice we get, and how high the winds gust.

TIMELINE: Right now, our models show the low tracking right over NW Ohio or a little to the west. That would allow precipitation to arrive as heavy snow or freezing rain in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. Then, by lunchtime, any wintry mix changes to plain rain, which would continue through the afternoon and evening, and it could be heavy at times. Then, a few snow showers are possible on the backside of the storm from later Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Strong winds are also a possibility Tuesday into Wednesday, with gusts over 40 mph a concern.

IMPACTS: The Tuesday morning commute could be difficult, if not treacherous. Conditions may improve later in the day, but then more slick surfaces are possible as colder air arrives Wednesday.

UNCERTAINTY: The overall pattern creates the possibility of an eastward shift in the low track as the storm gets closer. This happened with the storm passing by to our south and east this weekend. If the low track moves far enough east, that would open up the possibility of heavier snow falling in NW Ohio and SE Michigan. This would also lead to larger impacts on travel in the region.

Overall, the next 10 days will be very active with several systems to track. The first one comes through tonight with a dusting of snow and a little freezing drizzle possible. This could lead to slick spots on Thursday morning. Then, a weekend storm will clip us, bringing a couple of waves of light snow on Saturday and Sunday. Under 1″ is possible, with the heavier snow falling down towards the Ohio River and in the Appalachian Mountains. Lastly, beyond this “One to Watch”, another system could bring us snow later next week around Friday, Jan. 12.

With this system still five days away, we will continue to monitor the situation and update the forecast. Stay with 13 Action News as we get into this more wintry pattern.

