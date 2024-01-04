13abc Marketplace
TGI Friday’s abruptly closes dozens of restaurants

TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.
TGI Friday's shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Some TGI Friday’s customers were likely surprised this week when they learned their local restaurant permanently closed.

The chain says it shut down 36 underperforming locations around the United States, but the company didn’t release a list of closed locations.

Local media reports indicate New Jersey was most impacted, with seven locations closed.

There were also six locations reportedly closed in Massachusetts and five in New York, as well as some in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Before the closures, TGI Friday’s had roughly 270 locations in the U.S.

The company said about 80% of total impacted employees were offered transfer opportunities.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

