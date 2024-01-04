13abc Marketplace
Toledo man left paralyzed after tree trimming accident speaks out for the first time in exclusive interview

Matt Thieman and his brother Tony were cutting down a tree in their mother’s Toledo yard on Dec. 16.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local tree trimmer speaking out for the very first time after he was left paralyzed in a freak accident just a few weeks ago.

Matt Thieman says he and his brother Tony were cutting down a tree in their mother’s Toledo yard on December 16, 2023, when a dead limb fell and crushed his body.

“The speed of the log coming, it was just, there wasn’t enough time to get out of the way, and it was enough to smash me head to toe to the ground,” said Thieman. “I covered my head and it smashed right through my arm and busted everything up.”

With more than 20 years in the tree trimming business, Thieman says this was never supposed to happen.

“I just remember that we were using rope, doing everything correctly, having it tied off.”

Now laying in a rehab center, paralyzed from the chest down he says all he can do is just take it day by day.

“I’m rolling with the punches and trying to find my way through,” Thieman said.

He believes the outpour of support from loved ones is helping him stay positive. Even strangers are reaching out to lend a helping hand.

A 13 Action News viewer donated his late wife’s barely used electric wheelchair to Thieman after seeing the original story about the accident.

“When I saw the article it just had to go, it had to go to him,” said the viewer who wished to stay anonymous.

Although the road to recovery for Thieman will be a long one, he says he is choosing to take the high road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.



