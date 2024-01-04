13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD: No one injured after truck crashes into utility pole on W. Sylvania Ave.

On Jan. 4 around 2:04 a.m., Toledo Police were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave....
On Jan. 4 around 2:04 a.m., Toledo Police were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave. near Lewis for reports of a crash.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured following a crash on W. Sylvania Avenue Thursday morning, police say.

On Jan. 4 around 2:04 a.m., Toledo Police were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave. near Lewis for reports of a crash. After police arrived, they learned that a gray Ford truck had hit the curb and wall of the old Rudy’s hotdog and then crashed into a Toledo Edison utility pole which fell over and landed near an unoccupied vehicle.

TPD says the passenger inside the Ford truck exited the vehicle but then got his left foot stuck under the front passenger tire. TFRD arrived on scene and jacked up the truck to free the passenger’s foot. The passenger informed officials that he did not need any medical treatment.

According to TPD, the building inspector and Toledo Edison arrived on scene and the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave. was closed for around three hours.

No arrests or citations have been made at this time as the identity of the driver is currently unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect

Latest News

Conner Hendricks
Man charged with child pornography, solicitation
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Update On The Light Snow This Weekend, One To Watch Next Tuesday
Update On The Light Snow This Weekend, One To Watch Next Tuesday
Update On The Light Snow This Weekend, One To Watch Next Tuesday
New Ney fire station breaks ground
New Ney fire station breaks ground