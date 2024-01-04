TPD: No one injured after truck crashes into utility pole on W. Sylvania Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured following a crash on W. Sylvania Avenue Thursday morning, police say.

On Jan. 4 around 2:04 a.m., Toledo Police were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave. near Lewis for reports of a crash. After police arrived, they learned that a gray Ford truck had hit the curb and wall of the old Rudy’s hotdog and then crashed into a Toledo Edison utility pole which fell over and landed near an unoccupied vehicle.

TPD says the passenger inside the Ford truck exited the vehicle but then got his left foot stuck under the front passenger tire. TFRD arrived on scene and jacked up the truck to free the passenger’s foot. The passenger informed officials that he did not need any medical treatment.

According to TPD, the building inspector and Toledo Edison arrived on scene and the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave. was closed for around three hours.

No arrests or citations have been made at this time as the identity of the driver is currently unknown.

