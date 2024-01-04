Where Ohio’s education oversight change stands and DeWine’s view on power transition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s education system has seen shifts in power like nothing before over the last year, and despite lawsuits and restraining orders, the overhaul of Ohio’s education board has begun. Governor Mike DeWine says the move is beneficial as it shifts accountability to him when districts aren’t receiving the help they need.

Ohio changed who oversees K-12 education in the state in 2023 when lawmakers stripped the state board of education of most of its powers and turned the responsibilities over to the governor. Previously the state school board was the one in charge of overseeing things like curriculum, academic standards and school performance. It was a body made up of appointed and elected officials. Education oversight now falls under a new department that answers to the governor.

13 Action News reporter Josh Croup sat down with DeWine Wednesday and asked how the transition has been and whether he believes the change will be beneficial in the long run.

“You know, before that law was passed, that gave the governor the authority in regard to the Department of Education, we had kind of a strange situation when we think about it. I would sit down with my cabinet and I had the director of natural resources, I had the director of our highways, and all the other state agencies except one, and that was the most important and that’s the Department of Education,” DeWine said. “And so it was not under the governor. I think what this does is it holds the governor accountable. It holds me accountable. What the State Department of Education really does is help local school districts. And if they’re not getting the help, you know, they know who to call. That’s the governor. They can complain to the governor. The way it was before, it wasn’t one person they can go to and say look, you’re accountable for this.”

The roles of school board members have dwindled to essentially only having the ability to pick a new state superintendent and hear teacher discipline cases.

State school board members sued the governor last year to try and stop that transition. Eventually, a group of parents ended up taking over the lawsuit, arguing that the overhaul was unconstitutional. They got a win when a judge told the state it couldn’t start that transition. Then in a later ruling, another judge said more harm would come from pausing the transition and allowed it to go forward as the lawsuit plays out in court. That legal process is still ongoing.

