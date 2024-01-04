13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children

Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her kids that evening. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.

WSMV reports that 27-year-old Illyria Edwards was a single mother working to support her three kids.

“She had the best fashion,” Edwards’ cousin, Jameshia Smith, said. “She was the life of the party and if you ever wanted to talk about anything, she was there.”

Last Sunday, Edwards was involved in a crash while driving from a friend’s house to pick up her children.

“It’s kind of like she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.

The Gallatin Police Department said Edwards’ car collided with another vehicle, also killing Samantha Gant. They were in separate vehicles and the only passengers.

Police said the crash happened minutes before midnight.

“It’s going to be hard to be without her,” Smith said. “We aren’t going to be able to grow old together and tell stories.”

For Smith, her cousin’s death serves as a wake-up call.

“You just never know when it’s your time,” she said.

Police have not released further information regarding the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

A 5-year-old was killed in a house fire and an infant airlifted to the burn center on...
Child killed in house fire, infant airlifted
One to Watch
“One to Watch” next Tuesday & Wednesday (Jan. 9-10)
In this image taken from video, 13-year-old player named Willis Gibson reacts after playing a...
13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the ‘unbeatable’ Tetris — by breaking it
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
Lilliah Shirley, a 2-month-old baby in Georgia, has reportedly died after battling RSV and...
2-month-old baby dies after being diagnosed with RSV and rhinovirus, family says