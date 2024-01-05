1/4/24: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, cold, lower 20s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 30s. SATURDAY: Snow showers likely, up to 1/2″ of accumulation, mid 30s. SUNDAY: Snow showers again likely (especially in the morning), another 1/2″ of accumulation possible, highs in the mid 30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s. TUESDAY (ONE TO WATCH): AM snow and wintry mix, becoming rain by the afternoon, breezy, highs in the lower 40s. WEDNESDAY (ONE TO WATCH): AM snow showers likely, windy and becoming colder, highs in the mid 30s.

