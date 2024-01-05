13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

1/5: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Light weekend snow; “One to Watch” for rain/snow/ice potential Tuesday
Still on pace for light weekend snow ahead of a messy system arriving Tuesday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We started today with our coldest morning since February 4th, and we should end it with a bit of sun and highs around average in the mid-30s. Our weekend snow still looks on the light side -- easily under an inch across the board -- ahead of that next “One to Watch” Tuesday. The forecast hasn’t changed much, still anticipating a messy Tuesday morning commute with precip starting as snow and possible freezing rain, switching to rain as the warm front lifts north, then back to light snow as the cold front sweeps east. We’ll know more once the system comes ashore on the West Coast later today.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Still on pace for light weekend snow ahead of a messy system arriving Tuesday. Dan Smith has...
1/5: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
January 5th Weather Forecast
Light Weekend Snow, Rain & Snow Tuesday
January 5th Weather Forecast
1/4/24: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/4/24: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast