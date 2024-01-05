1/5: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We started today with our coldest morning since February 4th, and we should end it with a bit of sun and highs around average in the mid-30s. Our weekend snow still looks on the light side -- easily under an inch across the board -- ahead of that next “One to Watch” Tuesday. The forecast hasn’t changed much, still anticipating a messy Tuesday morning commute with precip starting as snow and possible freezing rain, switching to rain as the warm front lifts north, then back to light snow as the cold front sweeps east. We’ll know more once the system comes ashore on the West Coast later today.

