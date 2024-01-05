1/5/24: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, upper 20s. SATURDAY: Chance of light snow showers, a dusting of snow possible, mid 30s. SUNDAY: Snow showers likely, especially early in the day, 1/2″ of snow possible, highs in the mid to upper 30s. MONDAY: Dry, upper 30s. TUESDAY (13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): AM snow likely (mixing with some sleet and freezing rain), snow to rain by noon with moderate to heavy rain likely the rest of the day, highs in the lower 40s. WEDNESDAY: AM snow showers, windy, becoming colder, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

