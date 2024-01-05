13abc Marketplace
1/5/24: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

***13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 9TH***
1/5/24: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, upper 20s. SATURDAY: Chance of light snow showers, a dusting of snow possible, mid 30s. SUNDAY: Snow showers likely, especially early in the day, 1/2″ of snow possible, highs in the mid to upper 30s. MONDAY: Dry, upper 30s. TUESDAY (13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): AM snow likely (mixing with some sleet and freezing rain), snow to rain by noon with moderate to heavy rain likely the rest of the day, highs in the lower 40s. WEDNESDAY: AM snow showers, windy, becoming colder, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

