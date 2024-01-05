32nd annual MLK scholarship breakfast set for Jan .13, Central Catholic senior awarded scholarship

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The men of Alpha Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity have awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships over the last three decades to young men pursuing higher education in Northwest Ohio.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a member of the fraternity.

“We have to make sure we uphold his legacy so through this breakfast for 32 years, we have invested and reinvested in our community and provided students the opportunity to become those leaders that Dr. Martin Luther King drained about,” Dr. Calvin Burney, the chairman of 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King scholarship breakfast said.

One of those young men, Toledo Central Catholic senior, Isaiah Brenneman.

He explains how it feels to be chosen to receive a scholarship from the prestigious fraternity.

“I feel blessed. I feel excited, especially for the opportunity that I have to receive this scholarship. I feel like it can help me in my future and help me pave the way to where I want to go with my life, especially with the jobs I want to do with my major and the college I want to attend,” Central Catholic senior Isaiah Brenneman said.

Brenneman maintains a 3.1 GPA and is waiting until after basketball season to commit to a college to play basketball.

He plans to study sports broadcasting and make an impact in his community.

“Life is all about sacrifice, especially if you want to be successful, you have to sacrifice for success, and Martin Luther King sacrificed for his own success, and that was for us to be able to live with our own rights. I want to be able to impact the world, but obviously, it won’t probably be on the level he did. If we’re not living to impact the world, then what are we living for because our impact is the way that we remembered,” Brenneman said.

Dr. Calvin Burney says the MLK Scholarship breakfast sells out every year because this community believes in empowering young men, like Brenneman.

“So we want folks to come in and see that there are students who are working diligently to live out the dream of Dr. King, but we also want them to know and understand that they have an opportunity to also reinvest and support the community,” Dr. Burney said.

The breakfast takes place on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Pinnacle in Maumee

This year’s speaker is Reverend Doctor Otis Moss, III.

