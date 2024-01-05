13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Bond set for one of two people charged in triple shooting that killed Toledo 14-year-old

Makala Anderson is accused of a murder that took place on Dec. 18.
Makala Anderson is accused of a murder that took place on Dec. 18.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Friday for one of two people charged in a triple shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured two other teens in Toledo.

The judge set a total $2.6 million bond at no 10% for Makala Anderson, 26, who is facing a slew of charges in the shooting that killed 14-year-old Terrance Green and injured two others. Jermaine Johnson, 24, is also charged in the case but he is still on the run.

Records show the grand jury indicted Anderson and Johnson on charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, three counts of Attempt to Commit Murder, four counts of Felonious Assault, Discharging a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises and Having Weapons Under Disability.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Mulberry and Bronson on Dec. 18, 2023. Terrance Green died from his injuries, another teen was in critical condition and a third was grazed. Green was a student at Woodward High School.

Anderson is due back in court on Jan. 8 for arraignment.

Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Still on pace for light weekend snow ahead of a messy system arriving Tuesday. Dan Smith has...
1/5: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
The driver needed to be extricated from her vehicle after the crash.
Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.
All proceeds from cookie sales stay local and go toward experiences for the Girl Scouts...
Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in northwest Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discusses what's next in 2024 with 13 Action News reporter Josh...
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors