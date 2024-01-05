Bond set for one of two people charged in triple shooting that killed Toledo 14-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Friday for one of two people charged in a triple shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured two other teens in Toledo.

The judge set a total $2.6 million bond at no 10% for Makala Anderson, 26, who is facing a slew of charges in the shooting that killed 14-year-old Terrance Green and injured two others. Jermaine Johnson, 24, is also charged in the case but he is still on the run.

Records show the grand jury indicted Anderson and Johnson on charges including Aggravated Murder, Murder, three counts of Attempt to Commit Murder, four counts of Felonious Assault, Discharging a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises and Having Weapons Under Disability.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Mulberry and Bronson on Dec. 18, 2023. Terrance Green died from his injuries, another teen was in critical condition and a third was grazed. Green was a student at Woodward High School.

Anderson is due back in court on Jan. 8 for arraignment.

Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

