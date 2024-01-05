City of Toledo plans to build townhomes at site of old Driggs Dairy Factory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is planning to bring new homes to a neighborhood off of N. Detroit Avenue.

The City says plans are moving forward on the site of the former Driggs Dairy Factory, which was demolished in 2021.

According to the City, three townhomes are planned for the site, each consisting of 20 units. The Toledo City Plan Commission is set to discuss the proposed build during a meeting on Jan. 11.

