13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

City of Toledo plans to build townhomes at site of old Driggs Dairy Factory

According to the City, three townhomes are planned for the site, each consisting of 20 units.
According to the City, three townhomes are planned for the site, each consisting of 20 units.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is planning to bring new homes to a neighborhood off of N. Detroit Avenue.

The City says plans are moving forward on the site of the former Driggs Dairy Factory, which was demolished in 2021.

According to the City, three townhomes are planned for the site, each consisting of 20 units. The Toledo City Plan Commission is set to discuss the proposed build during a meeting on Jan. 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Some things will not change as we start 2024,like the complicated and tense political climate.
Why it Matters: 2024 political climate
Cherry Street Mission Ministries and LMH are teaming up for a new housing development in an...
Local orgs teaming up to create new affordable housing in downtown Toledo
Kingo, a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo, passed away, the zoo announced on Friday.
Gorilla at Cincinnati Zoo passes away
A Western Toledo Preparatory Academy teacher was fired after a cell phone video went viral....
Toledo area teacher fired for grabbing and threatening student