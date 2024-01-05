Companies including X, Facebook, Instagram sue Ohio to block social media law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A lawsuit filed Friday by a company representing multiple social media platforms has blocked Ohio’s new social media law from going into effect.

The 34-page lawsuit was filed by NetChoice, who represents companies including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest, Nextdoor and YouTube.

Ohio’s Social Media Parental Notification Act, which would have gone into effect Jan. 15, requires companies to receive parent consent for their children 16 or younger to use their platforms.

The full lawsuit can be viewed below:

This lawsuit is cowardly but not unexpected. The law simply requires parental consent before children under the age of 16 sign up on social media and other online platforms. In filing this lawsuit, these companies are determined to go around parents to expose children to harmful content and addict them to their platforms. These companies know that they are harming our children with addictive algorithms with catastrophic health and mental health outcomes. Research has been very clear about what spending excessive time on these platforms is doing to our kids; they are struggling in school, being bullied, their sleep is being disturbed, they are dealing with body image issues, and much more. They need to drop this lawsuit so that we can move forward with the Social Media Parental Notification Act that makes parents part of the equation.

The Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act was approved by legislators in July.

The push for the new law came after Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods took his own life last year because he was the victim of sextortion.

Under the law, users can obtain parental consent by doing at least one of the following:

Require a parent or legal guardian to sign and return a form consenting to the child’s use or access via postal mail, fax or e-mail.

If a monetary transaction is involved, require the parent to use a credit card, debit card or other payment system that provides notification for each separate transaction.

Require a parent or legal guardian to call a toll-free telephone number to confirm the child’s use or access.

Require a parent or legal guardian to connect via videoconference to confirm the child’s use or access.

Verify a parent’s or legal guardian’s identity by checking a government-issued ID.

The law does not impact any accounts created before Jan. 15, 2024.

