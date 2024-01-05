Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - January 5th, 2024
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the first new-year edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, hosts Mark Kunz and Carley Ford take you to a big game between Perrysburg and Central Catholic.
The Southview at Findlay match-up is also an intriguing game. They will highlight the games listed below and include the cheerleaders of the week, the trifecta, and coverage from Houston, the site of Monday’s Washington vs. Michigan College Football National Championship game.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
ECHL HOCKEY
Fort Wayne at Toledo
BOYS BASKETBALL
Perrysburg at Central Catholic
Southview at Findlay
Monroe SMCC at Bedford
Napoleon at Northview
Scott at Woodward
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Whitmer
Start at Lima Senior
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sandusky at Bellevue
Norwalk at Perkins
Rossford at Maumee
Monroe SMCC at Bedford
HOCKEY
Perrysburg vs. Findlay
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bowling Green at Akron
Miami at Toledo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington vs. Michigan national championship game preview from Houston
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.