Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - January 5th, 2024

The BCSN Game of the Week featured Perrysburg and Central Catholic.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the first new-year edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, hosts Mark Kunz and Carley Ford take you to a big game between Perrysburg and Central Catholic.

The Southview at Findlay match-up is also an intriguing game. They will highlight the games listed below and include the cheerleaders of the week, the trifecta, and coverage from Houston, the site of Monday’s Washington vs. Michigan College Football National Championship game.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

ECHL HOCKEY

Fort Wayne at Toledo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Perrysburg at Central Catholic

Southview at Findlay

Monroe SMCC at Bedford

Napoleon at Northview

Scott at Woodward

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Whitmer

Start at Lima Senior

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sandusky at Bellevue

Norwalk at Perkins

Rossford at Maumee

Monroe SMCC at Bedford

HOCKEY

Perrysburg vs. Findlay

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bowling Green at Akron

Miami at Toledo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington vs. Michigan national championship game preview from Houston

The Basketball Friday Trifecta.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

