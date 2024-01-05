Don Mennel sworn in as Fostoria Mayor
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Fostoria City Councilmember Don Mennel was officially sworn in as mayor on Jan. 2.
During his two years on the city council, Mennel worked with then-mayor Eric Keckler.
“When Eric (Keckler) announced he wasn’t going to return, I looked around at everything that was going on and decided I had to keep that forward momentum going,” Mennel said.
The swearing-in occurred in the Fostoria Municipal Courtroom on Jan. 2.
“I want to focus on the culture within the city building,” Mennel said. “I want to get phone calls returned. I want to serve the public.”
