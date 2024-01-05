Don Mennel sworn in as Fostoria Mayor

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Fostoria City Councilmember Don Mennel was officially sworn in as mayor on Jan. 2.

During his two years on the city council, Mennel worked with then-mayor Eric Keckler.

“When Eric (Keckler) announced he wasn’t going to return, I looked around at everything that was going on and decided I had to keep that forward momentum going,” Mennel said.

The swearing-in occurred in the Fostoria Municipal Courtroom on Jan. 2.

“I want to focus on the culture within the city building,” Mennel said. “I want to get phone calls returned. I want to serve the public.”

