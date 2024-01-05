13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday, snow expected to impact morning commute

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, due to an expected 1-4″ of snow that could impact the morning commute.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, due to an expected 1-4″ of snow that could impact the morning commute.

The weather team expects snow to move into the area late Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. The precipitation is expected change to rain by late morning/noon and moderate to heavy rain is likely in the afternoon and evening.  Temperatures will rise well above freezing helping to melt much of the snow.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional information shortly.

The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, Jan....
The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, Jan. 9 as snow is expected to impact the morning commute(Maxuser | WTVG)

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Glass City Riverwalk expansion planned
Next phase of Glass City Riverwalk underway
The 200,000 square-foot facility on Quast Lane at the site of Erme Field.
Whitmer Middle School to open in 2026, officials say
The New Bremen museum attracts visitors from allover the world.
NW Ohio Museum peddles the history of the bicycle through its incredible collection
Photo Arts Club of Toledo hosting 35th annual photo contest
This is Home for January 5, 2024, by Samantha Widmer
This is Home: Jan. 5, 2024