First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday, snow expected to impact morning commute

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, due to an expected 1-4″ of snow that could impact the morning commute.

The weather team expects snow to move into the area late Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. The precipitation is expected change to rain by late morning/noon and moderate to heavy rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise well above freezing helping to melt much of the snow.

