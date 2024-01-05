13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Florida man hid missing Ohio teen in his home with plans to marry her after meeting on World of Warcraft

Thomas Ebersole was charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor to engage in Sexual Activity,...
Thomas Ebersole was charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor to engage in Sexual Activity, Interfering with Child Custody and Sheltering an Unmarried Minor.(Marion County Jail)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WTVG) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say hid a missing Ohio teen inside his home with plans to make her his wife after they met on World of Warcraft.

On Jan. 3, a detective with MCSO was contacted by the FBI requesting help with locating a 16-year-old who was missing from Ohio.

MCSO says investigators later determined that the teen’s World of Warcraft account has been utilized at a residence on the 2300 block of SW Shorewood Drive in Dunnellon, Florida. Officials later learned that was the address of 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole and his World of Warcraft account was also accessed at that location.

According to MCSO, law enforcement officials made contact with Ebersole at his home. He initially denied knowing the teen but later admitted that he had driven to Ohio to meet with the teen and brought her back to his house. He also told officials he was in a romantic relationship with her and he was going to hide her in his house with plans for her to become his wife.

Ebersole provided detectives with messages from Discord, an online communications app, that outlined his plans to meet with the teen and engage in sexual activity despite knowing he was committing a crime.

Officers arrested Ebersole on Jan. 3 and he was charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor to engage in Sexual Activity, Interfering with Child Custody and Sheltering an Unmarried Minor.

He was booked in the Marion County Jail where he remains without bond.

Officials did not say what part of Ohio the teen was from.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Jamall Cleveland, 34, faces a felonious assault charge.
Toledo man accused of repeatedly stabbing victim convicted Friday
The event will take place on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.
Tickets on sale soon for TVCs Warriors in White Luncheon and Fashion Show
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discusses what's next in 2024 with 13 Action News reporter Josh...
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors