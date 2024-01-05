Florida man hid missing Ohio teen in his home with plans to marry her after meeting on World of Warcraft

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WTVG) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say hid a missing Ohio teen inside his home with plans to make her his wife after they met on World of Warcraft.

On Jan. 3, a detective with MCSO was contacted by the FBI requesting help with locating a 16-year-old who was missing from Ohio.

MCSO says investigators later determined that the teen’s World of Warcraft account has been utilized at a residence on the 2300 block of SW Shorewood Drive in Dunnellon, Florida. Officials later learned that was the address of 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole and his World of Warcraft account was also accessed at that location.

According to MCSO, law enforcement officials made contact with Ebersole at his home. He initially denied knowing the teen but later admitted that he had driven to Ohio to meet with the teen and brought her back to his house. He also told officials he was in a romantic relationship with her and he was going to hide her in his house with plans for her to become his wife.

Ebersole provided detectives with messages from Discord, an online communications app, that outlined his plans to meet with the teen and engage in sexual activity despite knowing he was committing a crime.

Officers arrested Ebersole on Jan. 3 and he was charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor to engage in Sexual Activity, Interfering with Child Custody and Sheltering an Unmarried Minor.

He was booked in the Marion County Jail where he remains without bond.

Officials did not say what part of Ohio the teen was from.

