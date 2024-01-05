13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Former President Clinton reportedly pressured Vanity Fair to not write about Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.
FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recently unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, his associates, and his accusers suggest a connection with former President Bill Clinton.

In an email dated in 2011, a woman said Clinton allegedly pressured Vanity Fair magazine to not write about Epstein and sex trafficking.

The statement came from a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her.

She claimed his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, aided the abuse and she was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Vanity Fair editor at the time, Graydon Carter, said in a statement to CNN that the interaction between the former president and Vanity Fair “categorically did not happen.”

A Clinton spokesman said they had no comment and that it’s been nearly 20 years since Clinton had any contact with Epstein.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Some previously recalled applesauce products may still be on the shelves at certain stores....
Lead-tainted applesauce pouches also contained another possible toxic substance, FDA says
Glass City Riverwalk expansion planned
Next phase of Glass City Riverwalk underway
The 200,000 square-foot facility on Quast Lane at the site of Erme Field.
Whitmer Middle School to open in 2026, officials say
USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match...
US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine