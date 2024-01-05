Friends of fatal wrong-way crash victim speak out amidst arraignment of woman charged with causing the crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Now friends of the victim are speaking out, after he woman charged in a fatal, wrong-way crash appeared in court for the very first time Thursday.

On September 24, 2023, 30-year-old Paul Gladieux was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver. He died from his injuries.

One of Gladieux’s good friends, Javier Salazar, says he was with him just hours before the crash.

“I’m fortunate I got to see him and to know at least he went away knowing that he had been with his friends and that we all loved him. There’s no doubt in my mind he knew that,” said Salazar.

Gladieux was described as someone who prioritized his friendships, and now many of his closest friends are coming together to remember him, as the woman being charged with his death appears in court for the first time.

“He was just such a special person and I hope that memory of him stays alive in everyone,” said Gladieux’s friend Kylie Rice.

According to court documents, Jewel Martinez was indicted on December 11, 2023, on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under OVI suspension.

Her license was taken from her after a previous OVI arrest.

“It hurts because someone has made a mistake and they didn’t learn from that mistake and now our friend is dead,” said a friend of Gladieux’s, Trent Cook.

“Clearly she didn’t learn her lesson the first time and didn’t see anything wrong with what she was doing,” said another friend of Gladieux’s Jesecca Pecina.

Gladiexu’s friends are now fighting for justice on his behalf, but more than anything, they are making sure to remember the good times.

“I hope that they make sure she learns from this time,” Rice said.

“I really hope she learns her lesson but I mean at the end of the day, she killed our friend and nothing can change that,” said Salazar.

Martinez is due back in court on January 9th.

