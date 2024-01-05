Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season is officially underway.

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio says from now until March 17, Girl Scouts will be selling nine varieties of the fan-favorite cookies including:

Lemonades

Adventurefuls

Toast-Yay!

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Trefoils

Caramel Chocolate Chip

According to GSWO, this year’s theme is Unbox the Future. The theme aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in.

“When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value.” Girl Scouts are developing vital entrepreneurial skills that not only build courage, confidence and character, but provide for the lifelong, transferable ability to overcome obstacles and break barriers,” said GSWO.

GSWO says there are multiple ways to order cookies:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, click here to sign up and be notified when booth sales and online ordering begin.

On Feb. 16, customers will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. The link can also be used to find a local booth or purchase cookies for donation to military and veterans’ organizations and local foodbanks.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local and go toward experiences for the Girl Scouts including troop trips, service projects, summer camp adventures and more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.