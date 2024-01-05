Gorilla at Cincinnati Zoo passes away
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sad day at the Cincinnati Zoo as they mourn the death of a beloved gorilla.
Kingo, who was in his late 40s, has died, the zoo announced in a Facebook post.
The Cincinnati Zoo described him as “a truly special gorilla.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.