Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine is taking big steps regarding policies on transgender youth, issuing an executive order banning reassignment surgeries in minors Friday, among other steps.

Last week DeWine vetoed a bill restricting gender-affirming care for those under the age of 18.

With a veto override looming in the Ohio Legislature, DeWine is trying to create a middle ground between the two sides of the issue.

He also announced a proposal that would require counseling and psychiatric care leading up to gender-affirming care for both kids and adults.

Those rules would first need to go through a public comment period.

DeWine proposes rules for gender-affirming care

LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine directs state agencies to develop rules for gender-affirming care following his veto of a bill that would ban kids from receiving treatment.

