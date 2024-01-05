I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on North Erie becomes dumping ground

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Old tires, broken bottles, an open doorway: an abandoned house on North Erie Street has it all. Ronald Darrow, who grew up and now owns the house next door, is making it his personal mission to get the rundown property torn down. After years of trying, he’s now turning to the 13 Action News I-TEAM for help.

“It’s got to be the worst looking house in Toledo,” Darrow said. “They’re using this neighborhood to dump their garbage and dump their trash.”

Darrow says the property has been a problem for years.

“Four, five years ago, the place caught fire. They came out, put the fire out. People broke back in, torn the plywood back off. They’re in and out all the time,” Darrow said.

He says his tenants just moved out because they couldn’t stand living next to the abandoned house.

“The tenants are fed up. They have three children. They don’t want to live around here,” Darrow said.” They shouldn’t have to put up with it.”

Darrow and his tenants aren’t the only ones feeling frustrated.

“It’s just an eyesore. We could do better in Toledo,” said Rick Wilkinson, who says his wife has called Engage Toledo about the property multiple times.

It’s the same story for Darrow.

“I’ve been trying and trying to get it torn down. I get people calling me all the time about ‘call everybody’. Call here. Call there,” he said. “They’ve called all over, and they’ve called the mayor’s office. And I said, ‘I’m calling Sophie.’ I’m fed up.”

Darrow contacted I-TEAM Reporter Sophie Bates for help. Through research, she found the owner of the property is more than $7,000 behind in taxes. Yet, despite that, the house still isn’t on the City of Toledo’s demolition list.

She tried calling the homeowner, but couldn’t reach him. She also contacted the City of Toledo and left a message. She expects to hear back from them with an update once the holiday is over.

It’s not the results Darrow was hoping for, but it’s a step in the right direction -- one Darrow says he’s grateful for.

“I want to thank 13 Action News for sending Sophie out on New Year’s Day,” Darrow said. “Who else would come out on New Year’s Day, and do something like this to clean up Toledo?”

If there’s a nuisance in your neighborhood, you can reach out to I-TEAM reporter Sophie Bates at sophie.bates@13abc.com.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.