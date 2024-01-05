January 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. Light snow is likely for most on Saturday with up to a half inch of snow accumulation. Another round of light snow may produce an additional half inch of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 30s over the weekend. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. Snow and sleet are likely for the morning commute on Tuesday. Snow is expected to switch to moderate rain around 10am Tuesday and last through early Tuesday night. A few light snow showers are possible again early Wednesday morning. Highs will be between 35 and 40 from Tuesday through Thursday. Rain and snow are possible next Friday. There are signs of a colder pattern as we get into the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.