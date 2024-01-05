Local orgs teaming up to create new affordable housing in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new partnership aims to bring more housing for those in need to downtown Toledo.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries and Lucas Metropolitan Housing are teaming up for a new housing development in an effort to bring safe, affordable housing for low-income people. Officials at the two organizations tell 13 Action News that the project is still in the early stages, but they’re aiming to create between 40-55 units for single adults that would go on the backside of the Cherry Street Mission property.

Libby Schoen, the Chief Programs Officer at LMH, said the housing could serve as a permanent or interim housing solution for people and can stay as long as they need.

Ann Ebbert, CEO and President of Cherry Street Mission Ministries, said there is a dramatic lack of affordable housing for those who are very low income, and they end up being chronically homeless and stuck in shelters. She said the project could also provide supportive services for those who need high-level case management to help them be successful in their new independence.

The price tag is not yet finalized, as plans are still working through architecture and engineering stages, but Ebbert estimates it would cost around $15 million. The organizations will be applying for low income housing tax credits, a system through the state that allows them to fund large capital projects.

It’s estimated it will be another two to four years before they could see development, as there’s a long application process.

