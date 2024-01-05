Next phase of Glass City Riverwalk underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next phase of the Glass City Riverwalk is underway.

The Toledo City Plan Commission will consider a request next week to clear portions of Magnolia, Olive and Elm Streets between Water Street and the Maumee River. This will lay the groundwork for the expansion of the Riverwalk in the lower town Vistula neighborhood.

Construction is ongoing for the project that spans both sides of the river in downtown Toledo. Eventually it will run from middle grounds Metropark to the Veteran’s Glass City Skyway.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.