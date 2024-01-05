13abc Marketplace
Next phase of Glass City Riverwalk underway

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next phase of the Glass City Riverwalk is underway.

The Toledo City Plan Commission will consider a request next week to clear portions of Magnolia, Olive and Elm Streets between Water Street and the Maumee River. This will lay the groundwork for the expansion of the Riverwalk in the lower town Vistula neighborhood.

Construction is ongoing for the project that spans both sides of the river in downtown Toledo. Eventually it will run from middle grounds Metropark to the Veteran’s Glass City Skyway.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

