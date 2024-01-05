Ohio abortion policy changes in 2024

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans will try to navigate changes to abortion laws in 2024. In some cases, they will try to defend laws currently on the books.

Governor Mike DeWine was adamantly against Issue 1 in November which enshrined reproductive rights into the state’s constitution. He admits the issue suffered a convincing defeat, but he’s looking at what’s next along with many other Republican officials.

“What we’re seeing in some states though, is there’s an attack now on those particular laws,” DeWine said. “So it is very important that we defend those. We want to have these guardrails. They have worked in Ohio. They’ve been important in Ohio. We need to continue to keep them on the books.”

A group of House Republicans want to prevent judges from hearing legal challenges to Ohio’s current abortion laws, but the house speaker signaled that the proposal won’t go anywhere.

Abortion rights groups have vowed to work to strike down those laws this year in court. Plenty of developments are expected on this front throughout the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.