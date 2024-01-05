13abc Marketplace
Photo Arts Club of Toledo hosting 35th annual photo contest

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Photo Arts Club of Toledo will be hosting the 35th annual photo content with entries being accepted from Feb. 5 through March 9.

The photos submitted for the contest will be on display at the Secor Center at Secor Metropark beginning March 23. The photos will be on display every Sunday (aside from Palm Sunday and Easter weekend) from March 23 through May 4 starting at noon and going until 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in entering the contest can do so by clicking here.

An $8 fee will be charged for each entry in the contest. All photos must be matted and have an entry label attached to the back.

