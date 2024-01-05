Section of Douglas Road to close Saturday for memorial service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, a portion of Douglas Road spanning from Dorr Street to University Hills Blvd. will be closed for the memorial service of firefighter and paramedic Pvt. Sterling “Butch” Rahe.

The memorial service will be held at John F. Savage Arena at the University of Toledo.

According to a press release from the City of Toledo, no detour routes will be established.

