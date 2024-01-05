13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Sentencing for former Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young

Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Ohio Rep. Bob Young(Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Ohio State Rep. Robert Young will learn his fate Friday during his sentencing hearing.

Judge Edward O’Farrell found Young guilty on Oct. 26 of one count of domestic violence against his wife. Young was acquitted of a second charge of assault against his brother.

Editor’s note: The video below is from previous coverage.

Young’s bench trial was heard Tuesday in front of Judge Edward O’Farrell, a visiting Judge from Tuscarawas County.

The assault happened on July 7 at Young’s home, as well as a relatives.

Young was also charged with violating a protection order and menacing by stalking on Sept. 15, but accepted a plea deal on Nov. 16 to resolve those charges.

Young, a Republican, resigned from his position effective Oct. 2.

He was in his second term in the Ohio house and was chair of the Pensions Committee.

Young will be sentenced at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Still on pace for light weekend snow ahead of a messy system arriving Tuesday. Dan Smith has...
1/5: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
The driver needed to be extricated from her vehicle after the crash.
Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.
Jayshawn Bruster and Jermaine Johnson were indicted on three counts of felonious assault for...
One of two men accused of shooting at victim while driving pleads not guilty
All proceeds from cookie sales stay local and go toward experiences for the Girl Scouts...
Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in northwest Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discusses what's next in 2024 with 13 Action News reporter Josh...
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors