Sentencing for former Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Ohio State Rep. Robert Young will learn his fate Friday during his sentencing hearing.

Judge Edward O’Farrell found Young guilty on Oct. 26 of one count of domestic violence against his wife. Young was acquitted of a second charge of assault against his brother.

Young’s bench trial was heard Tuesday in front of Judge Edward O’Farrell, a visiting Judge from Tuscarawas County.

The assault happened on July 7 at Young’s home, as well as a relatives.

Young was also charged with violating a protection order and menacing by stalking on Sept. 15, but accepted a plea deal on Nov. 16 to resolve those charges.

Young, a Republican, resigned from his position effective Oct. 2.

He was in his second term in the Ohio house and was chair of the Pensions Committee.

Young will be sentenced at 1 p.m.

