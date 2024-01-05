13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Tickets on sale soon for TVCs Warriors in White Luncheon and Fashion Show

The event will take place on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.
The event will take place on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.(The Victory Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets go on sale soon for The Victory Center’s 17th annual Luncheon and Fashion Show in March.

The event will take place on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons. This year’s theme is Warriors in White which pays homage to those we have lost as well as those who are still fighting.

TVC says the event will include a social hour, followed by a gourmet lunch and then a New York-style fashion show. During the show, attendees will hear the stories of the Featured Survivor Models who will later be joined by the ‘Friend of The Victory Center” models which includes WTOL’s Dan Cummins, Dr. Frank Barone and 13 Action News Anchor and Reporter James Starks.

According to organizers, the showstopper of the event is the Jeffrey Mann Jewelry Pull, which features a $2,500 pair of Mann Made 2.5ct diamond earrings hidden among 350 mystery pair of cubic zirconia earrings donated by Ragazza.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Jan. 8 at 8 a.m. and can be bought here or by calling 419-531-7600.

According to TVC, if you cant make it to the show, Victory Sweepstakes tickets are on sale now and you do not have to be present at the event to win. Tickets are $20 and if you enter, you have the chance to win one of the following prizes:

  • A two-night stay at Chicago’s Waldorf, Ritz or Four Seasons, a fine dining experience at RPM Steak or Shaw’s Crab House and a comedy show at the Second City Revue
  • A $1,000 shopping spree at many of the boutiques featured in the fashion show
  • A delicate white topaz rope bracelet in sterling silver

For more information about The Victory Center, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discusses what's next in 2024 with 13 Action News reporter Josh...
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors
Gov. DeWine issues executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors
Still on pace for light weekend snow ahead of a messy system arriving Tuesday. Dan Smith has...
1/5: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
The driver needed to be extricated from her vehicle after the crash.
Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.