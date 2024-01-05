Tickets on sale soon for TVCs Warriors in White Luncheon and Fashion Show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets go on sale soon for The Victory Center’s 17th annual Luncheon and Fashion Show in March.

The event will take place on March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons. This year’s theme is Warriors in White which pays homage to those we have lost as well as those who are still fighting.

TVC says the event will include a social hour, followed by a gourmet lunch and then a New York-style fashion show. During the show, attendees will hear the stories of the Featured Survivor Models who will later be joined by the ‘Friend of The Victory Center” models which includes WTOL’s Dan Cummins, Dr. Frank Barone and 13 Action News Anchor and Reporter James Starks.

According to organizers, the showstopper of the event is the Jeffrey Mann Jewelry Pull, which features a $2,500 pair of Mann Made 2.5ct diamond earrings hidden among 350 mystery pair of cubic zirconia earrings donated by Ragazza.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Jan. 8 at 8 a.m. and can be bought here or by calling 419-531-7600.

According to TVC, if you cant make it to the show, Victory Sweepstakes tickets are on sale now and you do not have to be present at the event to win. Tickets are $20 and if you enter, you have the chance to win one of the following prizes:

A two-night stay at Chicago’s Waldorf, Ritz or Four Seasons, a fine dining experience at RPM Steak or Shaw’s Crab House and a comedy show at the Second City Revue

A $1,000 shopping spree at many of the boutiques featured in the fashion show

A delicate white topaz rope bracelet in sterling silver

For more information about The Victory Center, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.