Toledo area teacher fired for grabbing and threatening student

A Western Toledo Preparatory Academy teacher was fired after a cell phone video went viral. The video allegedly showed her grabbing and threatening a student.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Western Toledo Preparatory Academy teacher was fired after a cell phone video went viral. The video allegedly showed her grabbing and threatening a student.

The parent of the student involved in the incident is speaking out.

“Everyone is saying put her in jail. I just want her to know that what she did was not ok,” the student’s mother said.

School leaders learned about the incident on Facebook and believe it happened Wednesday. The child’s mother said the principal called her Thursday night.

“He told me a student in my child’s classroom had recorded an incident with the teacher. That he didn’t get to see the video yet but they were taking action and if I could come up first thing this morning,” the student’s mother said. “So, I couldn’t find the video last night. When I went up there this morning, they showed me the video. I got the link to the video. They had already fired the teacher.”

In the video, the teacher appears to grab a student while the third grader is sitting at his desk.

She appears to be upset because the student rolled his eyes at her.

The boy’s mother said in the video you can hear the teacher threaten her son.

“It was heartbreaking. He had already been going through mental health challenges over the last couple of years. She was threatening him. She said I hope I see you at Walmart and my grandkids are going to come at you from behind to a nine-year-old.”

The school issued this statement:

“We want to thank this community for alerting us to this situation. we condemn any behavior by any adult that does not uplift children. we have swiftly taken action to terminate the employment of the staff member in this video, and we are working to support the student and family involved.”

“I actually appreciate the way that the school handled it though. They were very open,” the student’s mother said.

The teacher was hired in early October of this school year

The mother filed a police report with Toledo Police for abuse and assault.

No charges have been filed in this case.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

