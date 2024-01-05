TPD investigating report of person impersonating officer in robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating after a woman reported she was stopped by someone pretending to be a police officer who then stole from her.

According to TPD records, a 33-year-old woman reported she was stopped Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cass and Glendale. The woman believed she was stopped by someone pretending to be an officer, who then allegedly stole $30 from her vehicle.

The police report did not disclose a description of the alleged impersonator.

Further details surrounding the incident were not disclosed. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.