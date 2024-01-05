13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship

USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match...
USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match between Sweden and USA at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Friday Jan. 5, 2024.(Bjorn Larsson Rosvall | Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — The United States got the revenge it desperately craved.

Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the U.S. beat host Sweden 6-2 on Friday to capture gold at the IIHF world junior hockey championship.

Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists and Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty also scored. The Americans secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021.

Will Smith added two assists. McGroarty, the team’s captain, also had an assist for a two-point performance. Trey Augustine picked up the victory in goal for the U.S.

The U.S. fell 6-4 to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage. Players from this age group said they remembered that loss like it was yesterday.

The Swedes, who lost to the U.S. in last year’s bronze-medal game, have now finished second 12 times in the tournament.

Czechia roared back from a 5-2 deficit with six unanswered goals to shock Finland 8-5 and claim bronze.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Some previously recalled applesauce products may still be on the shelves at certain stores....
Lead-tainted applesauce pouches also contained another possible toxic substance, FDA says
Glass City Riverwalk expansion planned
Next phase of Glass City Riverwalk underway
The 200,000 square-foot facility on Quast Lane at the site of Erme Field.
Whitmer Middle School to open in 2026, officials say
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine
NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine