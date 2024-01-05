13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Washington Local Schools defies state health education requirements

A state rule requires schools to teach having a child out of wedlock is likely to have harmful...
A state rule requires schools to teach having a child out of wedlock is likely to have harmful consequences for the child, the child's parents and society.(Sophie Bates)
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools is refusing to teach students a state standard that says, “conceiving children out of wedlock is likely to have harmful consequences for the child, the child’s parents, and society.”

“This particular statement actually wanted us to teach that them being in a certain family structure would be a detriment to society. Absolutely not,” Superintendent Kadee Andstandt said. “I will never ever tell a student that where they come from determines their outcome. Not ever.”

The law went in effect in September 2021.

Health Teacher and Department Chair at Whitmer High School Tina Dake was the first to raise the alarm.

“It was jaw-dropping,” Dake said. “I felt it was a very judgmental statement.”

Almost half, 42.6%, of children born in Ohio in 2021 were born to unmarried parents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Students should never be portrayed in that way. We are in the business, as educators, to lift our students up and help them be successful no matter what,” Dake said.

The refusal to include the teaching means the district is non-compliant with state education standards. The district faces no penalties for its non-compliance and Andstandt says she prides herself on the quality of her district’s health education.

“Our health curriculum, as I said ... I would put it up against anyone’s,” Andstandt said.“Our health teachers are very good at really having meaningful conversations with kids with about the consequences of their decisions are, what the positives are and what the negatives are.”

13 Action News reached out to the Ohio Department of Workforce Development and Education to get their side of the story, but they did not respond to our request for comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Answering Your Questions Live, And Tracking Snow On The Way
On Sept. 24, 2023, 30-year-old Paul Gladieux was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Anthony...
Friends of fatal wrong-way crash victim speak out amidst arraignment of woman charged with causing the crash
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
January 5th Weather Forecast