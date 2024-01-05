13abc Marketplace
Whitmer Middle School to open in 2026, officials say

The 200,000 square-foot facility on Quast Lane at the site of Erme Field.
The 200,000 square-foot facility on Quast Lane at the site of Erme Field.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new Whitmer Middle School is scheduled to open in 2026.

According to Washington Local Schools, the 200,000 square-foot facility on Quast Lane at the site of Erme Field. The space is more than 21 acres in size.

The school district anticipates more than 1,500 sixth through eighth graders will be enrolled.

The exact costs of the new school are still to be determined but the doors should be open by Fall of 2026.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

