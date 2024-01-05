Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver needed to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash on Western Ave. near Champion St. Friday morning.

Toledo Police are investigating the single vehicle crash that also knocked down a power pole.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Western Ave. will be shut down for several hours, while the accident is cleaned up and the power pole is put back in place.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.