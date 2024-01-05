13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.

Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.
Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver needed to be extricated from her vehicle after a crash on Western Ave. near Champion St. Friday morning.

Toledo Police are investigating the single vehicle crash that also knocked down a power pole.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Western Ave. will be shut down for several hours, while the accident is cleaned up and the power pole is put back in place.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
Long-time public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue suddenly passes away
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Ross Ellet
Answering Your Questions Live, And Tracking Snow On The Way
Answering Your Questions Live, And Tracking Snow On The Way
Answering Your Questions Live, And Tracking Snow On The Way
A state rule requires schools to teach having a child out of wedlock is likely to have harmful...
Washington Local Schools defies state health education requirements
On Sept. 24, 2023, 30-year-old Paul Gladieux was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Anthony...
Friends of fatal wrong-way crash victim speak out amidst arraignment of woman charged with causing the crash