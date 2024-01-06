13abc Marketplace
1/6: Erin's Saturday Forecast

Two weathermakers steer our weather patterns this weekend, with a greater chance of snow arriving tomorrow.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Expect overcast skies today with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight into Sunday comes a weak clipper, bringing much colder moisture, and the chance for some snow accumulation tomorrow morning up to half an inch. Most snowfall will melt upon contact, especially on the roads. The *First Alert Weather Day* for TUESDAY is for the wintry mix set to arrive during the morning commute. There is still plenty of uncertainty with timing, which means that any shift in temperature or track could mean more rain or more snow for an area, so be sure to stick with us for the latest.

