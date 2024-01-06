I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: City of Toledo moves to clean up abandoned homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is making progress cleaning up two abandoned homes after the 13 Action News I-TEAM got involved.

“Well, I’m hoping the city will come out here right away and tear it down because ... I can’t go another year. I’ve been cutting the grass, trying to keep it clean, but it’s a big job,” Ronald Darrow, who owns the house next to a rundown property on North Erie Street said Monday.

The property is on its way to no longer being a neighborhood nuisance, after city crews cut back overgrowth, picked up trash and boarded up the open doorway Wednesday.

“I’ve been trying and trying to get it torn down,” Darrow said. “I get people calling me all the time about ‘call everybody’. Call here. Call there. They’ve called all over, and they’ve called the mayor’s office. And I said, ‘I’m calling Sophie.’ I’m fed up.”

The city isn’t stopping there. It’s considering demolishing the house, but it could be months or years until that happens.

A little less than two miles away, on Buckeye Street, Jerry Johnson is facing a similar situation.

“I got tired of watching it over the years,” Johnson said of the abandoned property next door on Tuesday. “So, I contacted 13 Action News, hoping they can help me get in contact with the people who own it and we can find out what can be done about the house.”

With the owner of the property owing more than $26,000 in taxes, the Lucas County Treasurer’s Office is reviewing the house for foreclosure.

“That’s wonderful,” Johnson said when learning the news Friday.

If the house forecloses, it will likely end up for sale.

“Hopefully, we’ll be the ones, my family, to obtain the property. So that would even be better news,” Johnson said. “We sure appreciate the help of Channel 13 news.”

If there’s a nuisance in your neighborhood, you can reach out to I-TEAM Reporter Sophie Bates for help at sophie.bates@13abc.com.

