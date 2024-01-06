13abc Marketplace
Newly appointed Lucas County Commissioner to be sworn in Monday

Anita Lopez
Anita Lopez
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Following Lucas Commissioner Tina Wozinak’s retirement at the end of 2023, the newly available seat was filled Saturday morning by Anita Lopez, according to the Board of County Commissioners.

Anita Lopez previously served as the Lucas County Auditor and was running against current Ohio state Sen. Paula Hicks Hudson.

Officials from the Board of County Commissioners say that Lopez was appointed as the Lucas County Commissioner by the Lucas County Democratic Party Central Committee and will be sworn into office Monday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 am.

Board officials say that the organizational meeting will follow at 11 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

