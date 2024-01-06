Newly appointed Lucas County Commissioner to be sworn in Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Following Lucas Commissioner Tina Wozinak’s retirement at the end of 2023, the newly available seat was filled Saturday morning by Anita Lopez, according to the Board of County Commissioners.

Anita Lopez previously served as the Lucas County Auditor and was running against current Ohio state Sen. Paula Hicks Hudson.

Officials from the Board of County Commissioners say that Lopez was appointed as the Lucas County Commissioner by the Lucas County Democratic Party Central Committee and will be sworn into office Monday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 am.

Board officials say that the organizational meeting will follow at 11 a.m.

