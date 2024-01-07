13abc Marketplace
1/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Light snow Sunday AM, then a quick hit of heavy snow Tuesday AM.
1/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Light snow arriving after 3am with lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Periods of light snow are from the morning through midday, with up to 1/2″ of accumulation (locally 1″). Lingering sprinkles and flurries during the afternoon, highs in the upper 30s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows upper 20s. MONDAY: A little sun early, otherwise overcast with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Later Monday night into Tuesday morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a period of heavy, wet snow that may make the Tuesday morning commute difficult. Snow will change to plain rain by midday, and that will melt any snow away. The rain may be heavy at times into Tuesday night, then lingering snow showers are possible on Wednesday (when it’ll also be windy). A little light snow possible Thursday and breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid-30s. Another storm is “One to Watch” Friday night into Saturday, with heavy snow and strong winds possible.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

