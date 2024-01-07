1/7: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY – Tuesday AM

Reduced visibility and wet road conditions during the morning commute are the main impacts with this storm, as showers (of any kind) will be heavy at times. Timing is still geared toward the morning as far as snowfall goes, but they will transition to rain by late morning. Reminder that accumulations in the morning are little to none, and anything that IS able to accumulate will melt with the rainfall to follow. Wednesday morning’s snow has a greater chance of accumulating, but it won’t amount to a lot.

ONE TO WATCH – Friday evening through Saturday

Models are pointing to a potent system with gusty winds and lots of moisture. If the timing remains to be an overnight event and temperatures don’t warm, we could be looking at QUITE the snow event with MUCH colder temperatures to follow (talking daytime temps below freezing). Lots of uncertainty and lots of time – we will be watching!

Today: Snow showers in the morning. Up to 0.5″ generally, 1″ locally. Overcast with some light drizzles/flurries in the afternoon. Temps in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temps in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow: A few breaks of sun in the morning, then mostly cloudy once again. Temps in the upper 30s. Sticking dry for Monday.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.