13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.(MGN)
By WAGM News and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) - A 19-year-old died from electrocution after being in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Maine State Police say Landen Ouellette, 20, and Curtis Levesque, 19, were in a 2015 Ford F-150 when Oullette lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole that took down power lines.

Oullette and Levesque were able to get out of the truck on their own, but as Levesque was walking back to the truck, he tripped on a downed power line and was electrocuted, according to authorities.

The Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service rendered aid to Levesque on the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

Oullette suffered an electric shock while trying to help Levesque. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

According to authorities, speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.
Toledo woman dies from injuries in rollover crash
Sterling “Butch” Rahe
Community mourns the loss of Pvt. Sterling “Butch” Rahe, the public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Troopers said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
Monroe Sheriff in search of suspect in Saturday road rage shooting
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday: Snow expected to impact morning commute
We are entering a rather active week with four different weather systems in the forecast.
1/7: Erin's Sunday Forecast