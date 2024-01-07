13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man arrested for terroristic threats he said he’d carry out on Facebook live, police say

Officials say he claimed he was writing a manifesto and would “not be taken out in handcuffs.”
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich.(WTVG) - A resident of Bedford Township, Mich. was arrested and charged in connection with making terroristic threats, which he said would be carried out on a Facebook livestream, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

The Monroe County Sheriff says the suspect was claiming to have a ballistic vest, with the means to carry out the threats made, and would do so on a Facebook live stream. They say he claimed he was writing a manifesto and would “not be taken out in handcuffs.”

Officials did not detail the specific claims made by the suspect.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the department was notified of the harmful statements made by a 52-year-old Bedford Township, whose identity is being withheld until he is formally arraigned. Upon investigation, officials obtained and executed an arrest and search warrant for the suspect’s residence and took him into custody without incident.

While searching the residence, officials say evidence including weapons and several ballistic vests were located and seized.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.
Toledo woman dies from injuries in rollover crash
Sterling “Butch” Rahe
Community mourns the loss of Pvt. Sterling “Butch” Rahe, the public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue
Jewel Martinez
Bond set for woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo

Latest News

Troopers said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
Monroe Sheriff in search of suspect in Saturday road rage shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday: Snow expected to impact morning commute
We are entering a rather active week with four different weather systems in the forecast.
1/7: Erin's Sunday Forecast
We are entering a rather active week with four different weather systems in the forecast.
1/7: Erin's Sunday Forecast
1/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast