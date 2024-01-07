Man arrested for terroristic threats he said he’d carry out on Facebook live, police say

MONROE, Mich.(WTVG) - A resident of Bedford Township, Mich. was arrested and charged in connection with making terroristic threats, which he said would be carried out on a Facebook livestream, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

The Monroe County Sheriff says the suspect was claiming to have a ballistic vest, with the means to carry out the threats made, and would do so on a Facebook live stream. They say he claimed he was writing a manifesto and would “not be taken out in handcuffs.”

Officials did not detail the specific claims made by the suspect.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the department was notified of the harmful statements made by a 52-year-old Bedford Township, whose identity is being withheld until he is formally arraigned. Upon investigation, officials obtained and executed an arrest and search warrant for the suspect’s residence and took him into custody without incident.

While searching the residence, officials say evidence including weapons and several ballistic vests were located and seized.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530

