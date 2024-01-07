13abc Marketplace
Monroe Sheriff in search of suspect in Saturday road rage shooting

Troopers said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Monroe, MI (WTVG) - A car driving eastbound on South Custer Road Saturday night was shot at during a road rage incident, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The MCSO says that the victim, driving a red Mazda, reported that a man in a 2010 gray Nissan Pathfinder SUV fired several rounds from a handgun from the driver’s window side of their car. Officials say that the victim’s vehicle was not struck by the gunfire.

Officials say that the last time the suspect was seen was fleeing the scene near eastbound on South Custer Road

The MCSO says that the incident remains under investigation and that anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7706. To make an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- speakup.

