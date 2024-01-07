Remembering Sterling “Butch” Rahe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) Hundreds came to the Savage Arena to say their final goodbyes to the longtime firefighter Sterling “Butch” Rahe who impacted so many lives.

“He’s just a wonderful human being and he’s a friend to everyone. He just--- he meant a lot to all of us,” Fire Chief Springfield Twp Fire department Barry Cousino said.

Krysti Bowerman, his friend, explained what he meant to her.

“Generous or kind. Butch always made you feel included. He just went out of his way to make you feel special regardless of whatever circumstance you were in,” says Bowerman.

Family members, friends, and community members came out to honor the life of Sterling Rahe known by his friends as Butch.

Former Fire Chief of Toledo Fire and Rescue Dept. Brian Byrd said, “The fact that he loved the people served and the people with whom he served is indisputable and we all thank him.”

Rahe died on New Year’s Day, after serving the community for over 30 years. He was a firefighter for Springfield Township and Toledo, and most recently acted as the public face for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Dept.

Assistant Fire Chief of Toledo Fire and Rescue Dept. John Kaminski said, “His advocacy for making sure we were sending the message out to the community. Educating the community. Telling our story. I mean essentially New Year’s Day Toledo Fire and Rescue we lost our voice.”

Many of Butch’s colleagues spoke to his character on and off duty.

Fire Chief of Springfield Township Fire Dept. Barry Cousino said, “He was a fireman’s fireman. He loved what he did. He--whenever he got out in the public he always treated people with respect and treated them like family.”

Friend Curt Bowerman said,” Just hanging out at the kitchen table was one of the biggest memories I will have and I will carry with me until I die. Just not about fire-related stuff life in general.”

For his final goodbye, the procession made stops by the Springfield Township Fire Station 51 and Toledo Fire Station 17 where he served. People gathered on both sides of the street to pay their respects as the procession went by.

Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said, “Butch will be truly missed by so many. Rest in peace brother we’ll take it from here.”

