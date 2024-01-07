13abc Marketplace
Shooting standoff in Tiffin apartment complex after shots penetrate through ceiling

Shooting Standoff Tiffin
Shooting Standoff Tiffin(WTVG)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials say that Tiffin Police Officers were called to the 100 block of Sycamore St after a caller reported that shots had penetrated their ceiling and entered their apartment late afternoon Saturday.

Tiffin PD says that they were able to confirm the report, secured the scene, and called the Black Swamp Emergency Service Unit (BSESU) for more assistance.

Officials say that approximately 40 minutes later, five minors voluntarily left the apartment from where the bullets were fired. According to officials, the minors revealed that there was still an adult male in the building.

Officials say that after 30 more minutes of negotiating, the man agreed to exit and surrender to the BSESU. Tiffin Police Officers then transported the man to the Seneca County Jail on a separate arrest warrant. Following the arrest Tiffin Police said that they ensured the apartment was safe and collected evidence from the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

