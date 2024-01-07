What you need to know about ODOT I-475 and U.S. 20A traffic changes near Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday was a big day for the I-475/U.S. Route 20A project.

Crews worked to shift the southbound lanes of traffic on 1-475 in the Maumee area onto newly constructed roads.

“We are bringing that back over to the north bidirectional northbound into the northbound lanes,” said Ohio Department of Transportation District Two Public Information Officer Kelsie Hoagland.

Southbound traffic on I-475 lanes near Maumee was rerouted to travel on one newly constructed northbound lane, so ODOT could do a full reconstruction of the segment of southbound roadway. Hoagland said a full reconstruction of that stretch hasn’t been done in almost 70 years.

“That means truly taking the pavement all the way down to the dirt, starting from the bottom and reworking all the way up,” Hoagland said.

Some southbound ramps were closed Saturday for paving and other construction but reopened later in the day.

“Traffic did back up a couple of times when we had some of those ongoing ramp closures,” Hoagland said. “But overall, the day was what we expected and the project is progressing forward.”

As other ramps open up, two ramps will remain closed. The eastbound Dussel Drive and Salisbury Road on-ramp to southbound I-475 will close for four months. Southbound I-475 to U.S. 24 eastbound and westbound will close for one week.

ODOT says that the second closure is to build a temporary ramp connecting southbound traffic to the new northbound lane.

The longer closure is to create a bridge at the future U.S. 20A interchange.

More lane closures and restrictions are coming in the spring, which Hoagland said will impact two or three ramps. Specifics on those construction plans will be announced later.

ODOT publishes weekly construction updates during the construction season, which you can find on its website.

