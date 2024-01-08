1/7: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A lingering flurry early tonight, then partial clearing late with lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy snow arriving late as temps drop into the low 30s. TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): A wet, slushy 1-3″ is possible early Tuesday morning before plain rain mixes in after sunrise. It’ll be all rain by noon Tuesday, and that rain will fall heavily from the afternoon into Tuesday night. Temps will peak in the low 40s on Tuesday evening with a SE breeze. EXTENDED: Windy Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph, plus lingering rain and snow showers. A few flurries are possible Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. “One to Watch” next Friday and Saturday for possible heavy snow and strong winds. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the track of that storm, and some rain could mix in. After that, it’ll get frigid with highs Sunday in the low 20s and lows possibly dipping into the single digits that night.

