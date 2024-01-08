13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

1/7: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A burst of heavy snow could slow the Tuesday morning commute.
1/7: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: A lingering flurry early tonight, then partial clearing late with lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy snow arriving late as temps drop into the low 30s. TUESDAY (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY): A wet, slushy 1-3″ is possible early Tuesday morning before plain rain mixes in after sunrise. It’ll be all rain by noon Tuesday, and that rain will fall heavily from the afternoon into Tuesday night. Temps will peak in the low 40s on Tuesday evening with a SE breeze. EXTENDED: Windy Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph, plus lingering rain and snow showers. A few flurries are possible Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. “One to Watch” next Friday and Saturday for possible heavy snow and strong winds. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the track of that storm, and some rain could mix in. After that, it’ll get frigid with highs Sunday in the low 20s and lows possibly dipping into the single digits that night.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
Woman seriously injured after single vehicle crash on Western Ave.
Toledo woman dies from injuries in rollover crash
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect
Sterling “Butch” Rahe
Community mourns the loss of Pvt. Sterling “Butch” Rahe, the public face of Toledo Fire & Rescue
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
Human head found Wednesday during dismembered body investigation

Latest News

1/7: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
1/7: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
We are entering a rather active week with four different weather systems in the forecast.
1/7: Erin’s Sunday Forecast
We are entering a rather active week with four different weather systems in the forecast.
1/7: Erin's Sunday Forecast
We are entering a rather active week with four different weather systems in the forecast.
1/7: Erin's Sunday Forecast